IPhone 11 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

iPhone 11 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by an Apple A13 chipset.
The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels.
iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan
iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 99,999 – 114,999/-
iPhone 11 Specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 13
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|PROCESSOR
|Chipset
|Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
