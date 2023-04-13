language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
IPhone 11 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
IPhone 11 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 13 Apr , 2023 04:33 PM

Open In App

  • iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and features.
  • The iPhone 11 battery has a capacity of 3110 mAh.
  • iPhone 11 features 4GB Ram and three different built-in storage capacity options.

iPhone 11  is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by an Apple A13 chipset.

3

iPhone 11 features 4GB Ram and three different built-in storage capacity options.

3

iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and features.

3

The iPhone 11 battery has a capacity of 3110 mAh.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels.

The iPhone 11 battery has a capacity of 3110 mAh.

iPhone 11 features 4GB Ram and three different built-in storage capacity options.

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 99,999 – 114,999/-

iPhone 11 Specifications

BUILD OS IOS 13
Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight 189 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSOR Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+)
DISPLAY Technology Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.1 Inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass
Extra Features 625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MEMORY Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card No
CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
Features Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5 (Safari)
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
Talktime up to 17 hrs
Musicplay up to 65 hrs

– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

686,647,374[+16,383*]

DEATHS

6,860,779[+15*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,596[+0*]

DEATHS

30,656[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story