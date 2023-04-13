language: English
OnePlus 8 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
OnePlus 8 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 13 Apr , 2023 04:45 PM

  • OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan and features.
  • The smartphone features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery capacity.

OnePlus has unveiled a new smartphone with unusual features, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery capacity.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

The OnePlus has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

OnePlus 8 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-

OnePlus 8 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UI OxygenOS 11
Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
Weight 180 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPU Adreno 650
DISPLAY Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size 6.55 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card No
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh

– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min (advertised)



