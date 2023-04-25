Saudi Health Minister Confirms Saudi Arabia Committed To Backing WHO Programs

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Health affirms support for WHO programs aimed at achieving universal healthcare.

Support is an extension of the country's contributions to WHO's COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.

Integrated efforts needed to support WHO's public health goals.

The Minister of Health, Fahd Bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajil, has confirmed that Saudi Arabia will continue to support the World Health Organization's programs aimed at achieving universal healthcare.

He emphasized that this support is an extension of the Kingdom's significant contributions towards the WHO's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister also highlighted the country's efforts in addressing various health issues, including comprehensive health coverage, digital health, patient safety, and antimicrobial resistance at local, regional, and international levels.

During a speech, the Minister of Health conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman to the World Health Organization on its 75th anniversary.

The minister highlighted Saudi Arabia's active membership in the organization since 1948 and its significant role in achieving its global health agenda, including pandemic prevention and response, increasing human life expectancy, and eradicating widespread diseases.

Despite the achievements made over the past 75 years, the minister acknowledged the need for more integrated efforts to support the WHO in achieving its goals to protect and promote public health.



