Sweden Expels Five Russian Embassy Staff Over Espionage Allegations

Sweden expels five Russian Embassy employees over suspicions of espionage.

Norwegian authorities had recently expelled 15 Russian diplomats over similar accusations.

The expulsion came a day before a documentary series about Russian espionage activities.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström stated their activities were deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status.

The expulsions were communicated to Russia's ambassador to Sweden. The Swedish Security Service has received a list of suspected Russian intelligence officers and stated that every third Russian diplomat in Sweden is an intelligence officer.

This move follows Norway's recent expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats over similar accusations.

The announcement came a day before the broadcast of a documentary series that delved into Russian espionage activities.

Public broadcasting companies from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden conducted a joint investigation and found that Russia was suspected of spying in the Baltic Sea and North Sea using civilian fishing trawlers, cargo ships, and yachts.

The broadcasters analysed marine radio traffic and the locations of Russian vessels and found suspicious sailing patterns around offshore wind farms, gas pipelines, and undersea power and data cables. The series, titled 'Shadow War,' revealed the data that was collected.







