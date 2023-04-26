American Woman Detained At Sydney Airport With Golden Gun In Her Luggage

An unnamed American woman was apprehended in Sydney.

The woman was charged and appeared in court on Monday.

Australia has some of the world's most comprehensive gun laws.

An unnamed American woman was apprehended in Sydney, Australia, for carrying a 24-carat gold-plated gun in her luggage without a permit. The Australian Border Force (ABF) disclosed that the woman arrived from Los Angeles and may be imprisoned for up to 10 years.

Photos released by the ABF showed scans of her luggage indicating the presence of the weapon. According to an ABF official, the utilization of advanced detection technology prevented a potentially hazardous item from entering the country.

'Time and time again, we have seen just how good ABF officers are at targeting and stopping illegal, and highly dangerous, goods from crossing Australia's border,' ABF Commander Justin Bathurst said.

The woman was charged and appeared in court on Monday, where she received bail, but her visa could be cancelled, and she could be deported from Australia depending on the court's decision.

In the US, passengers are allowed to carry firearms in checked bags on domestic flights as long as they are unloaded and kept in a locked hard-sided case, and the airline representatives are informed during check-in.

However, in 2022, a record number of guns were seized from US passengers at airports. In contrast, Australia has some of the world's most comprehensive gun laws, implemented after a mass shooting in Tasmania in 1996, where 35 individuals were killed.

Following the tragedy, the government banned all automatic and semi-automatic firearms and had a mandatory gun buyback program where about 600,000 weapons were surrendered

