Prosecutors Now Doubt Imprisoned Australian Mother Killed Her Children

The children died separately over a decade.

Mother claimed that their deaths were from natural causes.

Folbigg had been suffering from a major depressive disorder.

After being convicted of deliberately killing her four children 20 years ago, new scientific and genetic evidence has raised reasonable doubt over Kathleen Folbigg's conviction according to prosecutors who made a written submission to the inquiry.

A retired judge is currently hearing final submissions to determine whether Folbigg should be pardoned for murder and manslaughter convictions made by a jury in 2003.

3 Folbigg had been suffering from a major depressive disorder. 3 The children died separately over a decade. 3 Mother claimed that their deaths were from natural causes.

The children died separately over a decade, and their mother claimed that their deaths were from natural causes. Following the inquiry, it is possible that the doubt in Folbigg's guilt may lead to a pardon.

“On the whole of the body of evidence before this inquiry, there is a reasonable doubt as to Ms. Folbigg’s guilt,” Callan said.

The inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's conviction for killing her three children and manslaughter of her first child has been postponed until Thursday.

If the judge, Justice Bathurst, finds reasonable doubt of Folbigg's guilt, he may recommend a pardon from the state governor or appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals to quash her convictions.

The inquiry was ordered by the previous New South Wales government after rejecting Folbigg's petition for a pardon, which was based on evidence of natural causes of death signed by 90 medical professionals. Folbigg is serving a 30-year prison sentence and will be eligible for parole in 2028.

The inquiry has called into question the prosecution's case by presenting scientific evidence that there were alternative causes of death, such as a rare genetic variant and myocarditis. The prosecution had argued that the similarity between the deaths made coincidence an unlikely explanation, but the scientific evidence has created doubt.

Prosecutors had also argued that Folbigg's diary entries were admissions of guilt, but psychologists and psychiatrists gave evidence that the entries were unreliable as evidence of guilt. Folbigg had been suffering from a major depressive disorder and maternal grief when she made the entries.







