Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away At Age Of 77 In Kozhikode

Actor and comedian Mamukkoya, who suffered a cardiac arrest and a brain haemorrhage after collapsing on a football field earlier this week, has passed away at the age of 77 in a private hospital in Kozhikode. Mamukkoya was a veteran of Malayalam cinema.
Mamukkoya, a Malayalam actor and comedian, was hospitalized after collapsing on a football field due to a cardiac arrest and a brain haemorrhage earlier this week. He was on a ventilator but unfortunately, his condition did not improve and he passed away on Wednesday.
News agency tweeted, “Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away in Kozhikode.”
