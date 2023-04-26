Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away At Age Of 77 In Kozhikode

Malayalam actor and comedian Mamukkoya has passed away at the age of 77 in a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Actor and comedian Mamukkoya, who suffered a cardiac arrest and a brain haemorrhage after collapsing on a football field earlier this week, has passed away at the age of 77 in a private hospital in Kozhikode. Mamukkoya was a veteran of Malayalam cinema.

News agency tweeted, “Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away in Kozhikode.”