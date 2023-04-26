language: English
Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away At Age Of 77 In Kozhikode
Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away At Age Of 77 In Kozhikode

Web Desk 26 Apr , 2023 11:52 AM

  Malayalam actor and comedian Mamukkoya has passed away at the age of 77 in a private hospital in Kozhikode.
  The veteran actor was put on a ventilator but his condition did not improve.
  • The news of Mamukkoya's passing was confirmed by a news agency on Twitter.

Actor and comedian Mamukkoya, who suffered a cardiac arrest and a brain haemorrhage after collapsing on a football field earlier this week, has passed away at the age of 77 in a private hospital in Kozhikode. Mamukkoya was a veteran of Malayalam cinema.

Mamukkoya, a Malayalam actor and comedian, was hospitalized after collapsing on a football field due to a cardiac arrest and a brain haemorrhage earlier this week. He was on a ventilator but unfortunately, his condition did not improve and he passed away on Wednesday.

The news of Mamukkoya's passing was confirmed by a news agency on Twitter.

Malayalam actor and comedian Mamukkoya has passed away at the age of 77 in a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The veteran actor was put on a ventilator but his condition did not improve.

News agency tweeted, “Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away in Kozhikode.”

