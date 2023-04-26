Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lands In New Controversy As A Case Against Him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the CEO of Coca Cola India are facing a lawsuit over a Sprite advertisement

The Bengali version of the ad was criticized by a Kolkata-based lawyer

The ad featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoting a new feature of the drink's bottle

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the CEO of Coca Cola India are facing a lawsuit for allegedly offending the Bengali community's feelings. The lawsuit stems from a Sprite advertisement that was filmed in Hindi and later dubbed in Bengali. Although there were no complaints about the Hindi version, a lawyer from Kolkata has taken issue with a line in the Bengali version.

The soft drink brand has launched a new ad campaign that showcases a new feature of the drink's bottle, which allows consumers to scan a QR code and listen to jokes. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui featured in the ad, which was originally shot in Hindi. However, objections have been raised with the Bengali version of the ad by a Kolkata-based lawyer who claims that it has hurt the sentiments of the Bengali community.

Dibyayan Banerji, a lawyer from the Calcutta High Court, has lodged a complaint stating that the ad has hurt the sentiments of the Bengali community, “The main advertisement by Coca-Cola for its product Sprite was in Hindi. And we have no problems with that. We only have a problem with Bengali dubbing of the ad which is running on various TV channels and websites. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is laughing at one of the jokes, which says, ‘shoja anguley ghee na uthley, Bangali khali petey ghumiye porey’. In English, it means that if Bengalis don’t get anything easily, they sleep hungry. And this, we think, hurts the sentiments of the Bengali community. We want this type of shallow act and gimmicks to not be promoted in the future.'

According to the report, Sprite India has removed the Bengali version of the ad starring Nawazuddin following the complaint, and the company released a statement acknowledging the issue, 'regrets the recent ad campaign for the cold drink and that the company respects Bengali language'.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has two diverse projects in the pipeline, which he is eagerly anticipating. One of them is the film Afwaah, directed by Sudhir Mishra, where he stars alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is set to release in theaters on May 5 and also features several other notable actors in important roles.

3 The ad featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoting a new feature of the drink's bottle 3 Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the CEO of Coca Cola India are facing a lawsuit over a Sprite advertisement 3 The Bengali version of the ad was criticized by a Kolkata-based lawyer

Nawazuddin is also part of Kangana Ranaut's production Tiku Weds Sheru, and has two other upcoming films with directors Kushan Nandy and Noorani Chehra, alongside actress Nupur Sanon.