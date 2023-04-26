Preity Zinta Supports Arjun Tendulkar Amid Poor Performance In IPL

Preity Zinta expressed support for Arjun Tendulkar after his poor performance

Preity Zinta, who is both an actor and co-owner of the Punjab Kings team in the Indian Premier League, expressed her support for Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar after he had a poor performance in a match against the Punjab Kings. She was captured on video hoping that Arjun would bounce back from his performance and perform well in future matches. Arjun recently made his debut for the Mumbai Indians team, which is led by Rohit Sharma, in this season of the IPL.

Arjun's performance in his debut match in the IPL has caught the attention of fans. However, he also ended up setting a record he wouldn't have wanted to achieve. During the match against PBKS, he bowled an over that turned out to be the joint-most expensive of the tournament. He gave away 31 runs to Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia in the 16th over.

Preity Zinta said in a conversation, “I hope everything goes well and everything goes fine. I do feel that one of the youngsters, whom I've seen as a small kid with chubby cheeks. I'm not saying this because of his famous surname (Tendulkar). I do feel for him today and I hope he comes back strong and he doesn't get trolled for it and stuff like that because it happens with one and all.”

Harbhajan Singh was also a part of the conversation. He added in Hindi, “He will learn a lot from this. We have been bashed too. You learn from your mistakes and those who don't make mistakes they never learn. Whatever has happened it's for good, he will learn a lot from today.” “When Rinku Singh hit the five sixes against Gujarat, people said it was something they've never seen. But we know we've seen that, we experienced it when Rahul Tewatia pulled it off against our team. So yes, everybody goes through that,” Preity admits.

Responding to Zinta's words, a fan wrote in the comments, 'I love her way of speaking, sounds very warm and friendly. Like a family member or a friend. Also calling Arjun 'chota sa, golu sa ladka' is so funny.' “You can see how genuine she is. With so many celebrities, it's easy to notice the facade,” added another user. One fan said, “Ofcourse it is for his famous surname. Did Preity say a word about Yash Dayal?”

In the following match against Gujarat Titans, Arjun Tendulkar returned to the field and achieved impressive stats of 9 wickets for 10 runs in a mere two overs. The game took place on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the owners of Kolkata Knight Riders, had previously tweeted about Arjun, 'As competitive as this IPL may be… but when you see a friend's son, Arjun Tendulkar, take the field, it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and Sachin Tendulkar, what a proud moment!! Wow!'



















