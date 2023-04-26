Raveena Tandon: Women In Top Positions Drive Change In Entertainment Industry

Raveena Tandon speaks on women breaking "glass ceiling" in Hindi film industry

Tandon emphasizes on women ruling in TV industry

Women in Bollywood breaking into every male bastion, says Tandon

During a panel discussion at the 'National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100', Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon stated that women in the Hindi film industry have shattered the 'glass ceiling' and have made their way into every male-dominated field, both on and off the screen. She also mentioned that the film industry can learn from TV and OTT platforms, who are leading the way in paying women better and creating shows with strong female leads. Tandon is a well-known actress from the 1990s and early 2000s Hindi cinema.

'We also talk about pay disparity but in the TV industry today, women are paid much higher than their male counterparts, which is a great thing because of the kind of work they do and I think in our TV industry, women rule. In OTT platforms too, the protagonists are mostly women, women issues are discussed.”

3 Women in Bollywood breaking into every male bastion, says Tandon 3 Raveena Tandon speaks on women breaking "glass ceiling" in Hindi film industry 3 Tandon emphasizes on women ruling in TV industry

'In the film industry, we are going there slowly but surely because it has been a male dominated industry since the beginning but there is definitely a change. Our women have broken the glass ceiling, we have entered every male bastion.'