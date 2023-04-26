Shefali Shah's Friends Play Her Hit Song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' To Annoy Her

Shefali Shah's debut film song Sapne Mein Milti Hai continues to be popular despite her long career.

She isn't fond of it when fans or friends tease her about the song.

The song was written by Gulzar and performed by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar.

Despite her long and successful career, Shefali Shah's debut film Satya's song Sapne Mein Milti Hai continues to be one of her most popular songs. However, the actress isn't fond of it when her friends or fans mention the song in front of her or tease her about it. She recently revealed in an interview that her friends play the song to irritate her.

The song Sapne Mein Milti Hai was featured in the movie Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Varma in 1998, and starred Shefali Shah and Manoj Bajpayee in the video. The song was penned by Gulzar and performed by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar, with music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shefali in an interview, “It’s a lovely song, there’s no debate [about it]. [But] people play it to annoy me, my friends would do that. Every time I went anywhere, they’ll start playing this song and then they went on to Gallan Goodiyaan. I was like, ‘Guys, calm down, seriously time out.'