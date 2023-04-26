Zeenat Aman Shares Another Throwback Post

Zeenat Aman pens a tribute to actor Dev Anand for the second time on Instagram

Zeenat shared a throwback picture with Dev Saab

Dev Anand never made Zeenat sign a contract for any additional conditions

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who has garnered a lot of praise for sharing her refreshing anecdotes on Instagram, has now penned the second part of her tribute to actor Dev Anand. In her latest post, Zeenat shared a throwback picture with Dev Saab, and detailed the shooting experience in Nepal for Ishk Ishk Ishk. She recalled that even though she starred in a number of films with him, Dev saab never made her sign a contract as part of any additional conditions.

3 Dev Anand never made Zeenat sign a contract for any additional conditions 3 Zeenat Aman pens a tribute to actor Dev Anand for the second time on Instagram 3 Zeenat shared a throwback picture with Dev Saab

Zeenat had previously written about Dev Anand her 'starmaker' in launching her career and casting her in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. In her latest post, she shared a photo of herself and Dev Anand on the set of Ishk Ishk Ishk, with a beautiful mountainous backdrop in Pokhara, Nepal. Zeenat also complimented their stylish appearance in the picture.

Detailing her journey of shooting her next film after Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Zeenat began,

'The age gap between Dev saab and myself was nearly 30 years. I had played his sister in HRHK, and he did not yet see me as a romantic lead. Instead, he cast me in the titular role of (Raakhee’s sister) Panna in Heera Panna, which released in 1973. I had a blast shooting that film, and its sound track remains a favourite to this day.'

'Dev saab was a dynamic mentor. Our association continued, and next on the cards was Ishk Ishk Ishk. I once again found myself in Nepal, but this time we were shooting in the picturesque lake town of Pokhara!'

'Those of you who have seen the film know that it features a bevy of lovely women as my sisters and friends. They were literally so, because prior to the shoot Dev saab asked if I had any “model friends” who could join the project. I put the word out, several friends answered my call, and so it was quite the party in Pokhara. With a good-looking and young cast and crew, it should be no surprise that there were plenty of dalliances and heartbreaks unfolding behind the scenes. But please don’t expect the gossipy details from me! Would you like the world to know about your every crush, humiliation or affair?'

Zeenat mentioned that Dev Anand never suggested tying her to a contract and encouraged her to have opportunities to grow. Although they did experience some misunderstandings, working with Dev Anand was a delightful and seamless experience due to his creative energy and guidance. Dev Anand could have easily restricted her with a contract, but he showed grace by not suggesting it, which gave her the chance to explore different opportunities. They also acted together in movies made by other directors such as Darling, Darling and Kalabaaz.

'My career was booming, fresh offers were pouring in, but alas, one of these, led to the first and only misunderstanding between Dev saab and myself…( I will try to complete this story tomorrow or day after. Meanwhile, this picture is from the set of Ishk Ishk Ishk, and if I may say so myself, it is incredibly stylish!).'



Dev Anand's fourth movie as a director was 'Ishk Ishk Ishk' which featured him and Zeenat Aman in leading roles. The film was released in 1974 and also starred Kabir Bedi and Shabana Azmi in important roles.



