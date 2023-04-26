Taylor Swift Fan Killed By Drunk Driver After Houston Concert

A drunk driver killed a Taylor Swift fan over the weekend.

Jacob Lewis' car stuck as he was returning from the concert.

Lewis was declared dead on the spot.

A drunk driver attacked and killed a Taylor Swift fan over the weekend as he was returning home after seeing the 'Eras' Tour in Houston.

20-year-old Jacob Lewis' car stuck as he was returning from the concert, so he got out to try to push it into the roadside

3 Lewis was declared dead on the spot. 3 A drunk driver killed a Taylor Swift fan over the weekend. 3 Jacob Lewis' car stuck as he was returning from the concert.

April Bancroft, his sister, continued to operate the wheel of their red Buick.

Lewis was moving the automobile when drunk driver Alan Bryant Hayes swerved and struck Lewis with his black Volkswagen Beetle.

The 34-year-old then left the area, abandoning his car and taking to foot.

Lewis was declared dead on the spot.

According to Houston Police, Hayes was finally apprehended and has since been charged with third-offense felony DUI and refusal to stop and administer help.

After his tragic death, the victim’s father, Steve Lewis, says Jacob’s final moments were a representation of who he was.

Steve told, “His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. He was a bright light… touched so many people. We’re all struggling with this loss.”

Jacob’s mom described him as “an amazing young man” with a love of Pokemon, video games and, of course, music.

She told, “Everyone says he gave the best hugs. He towered over everyone at 6 foot 5 inches, but never made anyone feel ‘small.'”

“He made sure to include everyone and was accepting of them for who they were. He came alive on stage. Performing and singing were everything to him. It gave him such joy.”