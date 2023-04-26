Beetlejuice 2 Confirmed By Warner Bros

It has been officially announced that 'Beetlejuice 2' is in the process of development.

During Warner Bros.' CinemaCon 2023 panel on Tuesday (25.04.23), it was confirmed that 'Beetlejuice 2' is currently in development. This follows rumors that Jenna Ortega is being considered for a role in the upcoming sequel.

Jenna Ortega, who appears in Tim Burton's Netflix series 'Wednesday,' centered around the Addams Family's character, was recently linked to another project associated with the director. The Hollywood Reporter hinted at the possibility last month.

Tim Burton, who directed the 1988 film 'Beetlejuice' about two ghosts seeking the help of a spirit named Beetlejuice to rid their home of new inhabitants, is expected to lead the sequel. According to reports, the filming for the movie is likely to begin in London either in May or June.