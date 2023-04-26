Ezra Miller Earns Accolades From Exhibitors At CinemaCon

Ezra Miller was honored from Exhibitors at CinemaCon.

. The Flash is one of the best DC films ever made, and is expected to be released on June 16, 2023.

The Flash premiered at CinemaCon Las Vegas to a packed house and praise from exhibitors and press.

The Flash garnered praises from exhibitors and press after its premiere at CinemaCon on Tuesday night. The DC multiverse movie which grouped together Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's Batmans,Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Michael Shannon's General Zod and a new Supergirl in Sasha Calle, had its grand premiere the movie at CinemaCon Las Vegas to a packed house and tons of praises.

As per reported,all the exhibitors at the premiere of Ezra Miller's film liked the movie and shared their overwhelming reaction. With CinemaCon boss Tim Richards expressing his thoughts about The Flash, 'I absolutely loved it. It’s got heart, it’s got soul. You care about the characters. It’s going to be big. It’s great to see the whole Warner Bros. slate including comedies, horror and DC. Everything that our audiences are desperate for.”

“It’s one of the best DC films ever made,” said one studio dine-in chain exhibitor repeating the early sentiment of DC boss James Gunn who has branded the Andy Muschietti-directed, as “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” one that resets the DC universe.

A Kentucky-based exhibitor Rick Roman said, “The audience loved it. I thought it was very good — lots of humor. Emotional at the end with some people crying. I like how they brought in Batman to support the Flash. Smart move. The movie will have legs since people will see it more than once.”

“I’m excited about the whole slate,” he beamed, referring to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav aim for 20 theatrical releases a year

“That’s music to my ears” he added.The Flash, which was delayed due to the post-production logjam of the pandemic, is now expected to get released on June 16, 2023.

Muschietti also praised Miller during Warner’s CinemaCon presentation, saying that they’re “One of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. Every tool in the toolkit… [Miller] is an incredible comedian, and [has] all the action required for a big spectacle like this.”

In 2022 At TIFF, Daliland director Mary Harron told that Miller “arrived on set to my amazement with a complete worked-out performance.” The actor even insisted that their lines be done in French where required. Harron also noted at that time that Miller is “one of the greatest actors I worked with” and hopes they “get the help” the actor needs.

For the unaware, Miller made the headlines with reports of altercations, as well as liquor robbery at a Vermont neighbor’s house. However, Miller apologized for their behavior, and met up with newly crowned Warner Bros bosses Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to also make-good with the studio.