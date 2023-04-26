Grimes Parts Way With Columbia Records

Grimes has parted ways with Columbia Records.

The departure was confirmed to Billboard by Daouda Leonard, the manager of the alternative pop star.

No reason was given for the split.

Claire Elise Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, joined the major label in 2021 and has since departed from it.

The announcement of Grimes leaving the label came a few days after she gave permission for her voice to be utilized in songs created by artificial intelligence.

Expressing her openness to AI music, the 35-year-old singer stated that it's 'cool to be fused [with] a machine' and shared her willingness to allow her voice to be used for it. She also noted that she is content with her voice being utilized as long as any royalties are divided equally between her and the AI technology.

In a series of posts on Twitter, she wrote: 'I'll split 50 per cent royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist I collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. (sic)'

Grimes then added: 'I think it's cool to be fused [with] a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright ... We're making a program that should simulate my voice well but we could also upload stems and samples for ppl [people] to train their own. (sic)'