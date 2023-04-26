Katy Perry Teases With Upcoming Performance At King Charles' Coronation

Katy Perry expresses her gratitude for being invited to perform at the upcoming coronation.

Katy Perry expresses her gratitude for being invited to perform at the upcoming coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Scheduled for May 6, Katy Perry will perform at the upcoming coronation, which will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The 38-year-old pop star noted that her role as an ambassador for one of the monarch's charities made everything 'aligned' for her.

She told ExtraTV: 'It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen. I loved it. It was so beautiful and it was so grateful to get the honour because actually I am an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking which is a huge issue of our time and it just aligned with all my values. I'm also an ambassador for Unicef. And as a mother I know first hand these innocent children need help, they need to be helped. So I'm just going there as an ambassador and they asked me to sing and it all aligned.

Katy Perry didn't disclose what she will perform on the big day, but she did express her enthusiasm for the opportunity to stay at Windsor Castle, one of the preferred residences of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Additionally, she teased the possibility of 'posting' a lot on social media.

She added: 'They said I was allowed to stay at Windsor Castle, which I'm really excited about. I might be posting a lot because I'm gonna be in a castle for real, this is wild!'

Joining the lineup with Katy Perry are numerous other performers, such as Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will perform a duet with Welsh opera icon Sir Bryn Terfel. Boy band Take That and Lionel Richie are also among those scheduled to perform.