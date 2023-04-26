Ryan Gosling Doubted 'Ken-ergy' Before Starring In Barbie

- Ryan Gosling doubted that he had the "Ken-ergy" to star in 'Barbie'.
- The highly anticipated new movie will feature the 42-year-old actor in the role of Ken.
- He said director Greta Gerwig and co-star Margot Robbie played a significant role.
Ryan Gosling doubted that he had the 'Ken-ergy' to star in 'Barbie'.
The highly anticipated new movie will feature the 42-year-old actor in the role of Ken. He stated that director Greta Gerwig and co-star Margot Robbie played a significant role in bringing the character to life within him.
Speaking at Warner Bros.' presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday (25.04.23), Ryan said: 'I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within.
'If I'm being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn't see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere.'
Ryan explained how it was a surreal experience to be playing Barbie's male companion and joked that he was living his life before 'one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach'.
The 'La La Land' star said: 'It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why I am wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened?''
In addition, Ryan expressed admiration for the 'brilliant' crew working on the movie, which is scheduled for release in July.
He said: 'To work with this group – they're all brilliant and it was so exciting and then to be conjured in such a way was really special.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Barbie
- Greta
- Greta gerwig
- Ken
- La la land' star
- Margot
- Margot robbie
- Ryan
- Ryan gosling
- Tanner
- Venice
- Warner bros.
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
686,647,374[+16,383*]
DEATHS
6,860,779[+15*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,596[+0*]
DEATHS
30,656[+0*]