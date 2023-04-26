Ryan Gosling Doubted 'Ken-ergy' Before Starring In Barbie

Ryan Gosling doubted that he had the "Ken-ergy" to star in 'Barbie'.

The highly anticipated new movie will feature the 42-year-old actor in the role of Ken. He stated that director Greta Gerwig and co-star Margot Robbie played a significant role in bringing the character to life within him.

Speaking at Warner Bros.' presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday (25.04.23), Ryan said: 'I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within.

'If I'm being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn't see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere.'

Ryan explained how it was a surreal experience to be playing Barbie's male companion and joked that he was living his life before 'one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach'.

The 'La La Land' star said: 'It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why I am wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened?''

In addition, Ryan expressed admiration for the 'brilliant' crew working on the movie, which is scheduled for release in July.

He said: 'To work with this group – they're all brilliant and it was so exciting and then to be conjured in such a way was really special.'



