Chinese President Xi Jinping Speaks On Phone Call With Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Chinese President Xi jinping on phone call.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Chines President exchanged thoughts on crisis in Ukraine.

Call was made for first time since Russia’s full scale invasion on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke to Chinese President Xi jinping on phone for the first time since Russia’s full scale invasion on Ukraine.

'I had a long and meaningful phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,' Zelensky said.

3 Call was made for first time since Russia’s full scale invasion on Ukraine. 3 Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Chinese President Xi jinping on phone call. 3 Volodymyr Zelensky and Chines President exchanged thoughts on crisis in Ukraine.

According to the details Volodymyr Zelensky and Chines President exchanged thoughts on crisis in Ukraine, with Xi's confirmation to support for peace talks says Chinese government.

Xi said china will send envoy to Ukraine and other countries for in depth communication to find a way for political settlement for Ukraine crisis, adding that Xi said to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

China 'will neither watch the fire from the other side, nor add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the opportunity to profit,' Xi said, acknowledging that the crisis has had a 'major impact' internationally and that the 'only feasible way out' is 'dialogue and negotiation.'

Ukrainian presidential office said in telegram post that the call was “an important dialogue”.