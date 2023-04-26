Amir Defends Shadab Over Dropped Catch Criticism

Hasan showed continuous support to his best friend

New Zealand had a poor start losing three early wickets

Mohammad Amir, a former fast bowler for the national team, expressed his support for Shadab Khan following criticism over a missed catch.

Amir replied to a post by Hassan Ali, who also defended Shadab, after the all-rounder faced severe backlash for dropping a catch during the crucial match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

'Best white ball Cricketer in Pakistan performance achi or buri hoti hai cricket me yeah time her player pe ata hai. Shadab Khan, keep working hard brother u are love,' he wrote.

As soon as the criticism began, Hasan showed continuous support to his best friend. 'Prince of Pakistan,' he had tweeted.

During the final T20I of a five-match series against Pakistan, Mark Chapman scored a crucial innings that saved the match. However, in the 14th over, when Chapman had reached 67 runs, Shadab Khan dropped a catch that gave him a second chance.

Chapman went on to score his first T20I century, which was an outstanding achievement. Shadab faced a lot of criticism for his dropped catch, as it cost Pakistan the opportunity to win the series at home. The series ended in a draw with a 2-2 scoreline.

Mark Chapman, who previously played for Hong Kong but switched to New Zealand, played a prominent role in the fifth T20I. He was the standout performer in the match and helped his team chase down a challenging target of 194 runs.

New Zealand had a poor start, losing three early wickets to Shaheen Afridi and Imad Wasim, but Chapman and Jimmy Neesham turned the game around and secured the series for their team.

Pakistan will now host New Zealand in a five-match ODI series, which will take place in Rawalpindi and Karachi starting from April 27th.