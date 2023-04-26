Babar Azam Backs Shadab Khan For Dropping Crucial Catch Against NZ

Babar Azam supports Shadab Khan after criticism.

Babar Azam said Mohammad Rizwan did not gave his all in the final overs.

The 5-match ODI series will begin on April 27.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam spoke in favor of vice-captain Shabad Khan after a drop in performance during the T20I series against New Zealand.

Shadab dropped the crucial catch of Mark Chapman at 67 during the last match of the 5-match series.

This enabled the Kiwi left-hand batter to score his maiden century in T20Is which helped New Zealand level the series 2-2.

“Sometimes it happens. Shadab has been going through a lean patch. But it is a quality of a good cricketer to rise from the lowest ebb. This happened before. Hopefully, Shadab will rise to the occasion and will make the best of the coming series,” the captain said after the fifth T20I.

Shadab gave away 29 runs in 2 overs in the last match. Furthermore, he could not perform well with the bat or the ball during the entire series.

“It was a decisive blow. Chapman’s wicket at that time could have given an advantage to Pakistan. But no player does it deliberately,” Babar said.

Babar expressed similar feelings for the opener Mohammad Rizwan, who could not reach his second T20I hundred and could not give his all in the final overs.

“We could have added around 15 to 20 runs during the last few overs. We had a great start, and we were well on the way to score heavily during the last ten overs. We could not achieve that during that period. It is natural for a player to go under pressure once he comes close to a hundred. You cannot blame Rizwan for that. It was his batting that took Pakistan close to 200,” he said.

When Babar was asked about not bringing in Iftikhar Ahmed against two left-hand batters, he said he wanted to utilize his best bowling resources.

“Iftikhar was the second option. I thought one should go with the best available bowling resources, and that's what I did,' he said.

While talking about his captaincy, he said he had developed a habit of analyzing his decisions during the match.

“It has become my habit to analyze all decisions I take during a match. Sometimes I feel I made the right decision, and when it is the other way around, I try not to repeat these,' he said.

He dispelled the fact that the Eid holidays made things difficult for the team.

“We have every right to enjoy Eid Holidays with family. We are professional cricketers. A couple of days off does not mean we cannot put in the best of our efforts the next day,' he said.

He added that some new players will join the squad for the forthcoming ODI series.

“A few others who will be here for the one-day series are already training. Hopefully, we will make the best of the coming series and will definitely want to win it,' he said.

The 5-match ODI series will begin on April 27 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium and conclude on May 7 at the National Bank Cricket Arena.