World Test Championship Final: Australia And India Name Their Squads

Australia and India will face in the WTC Final at The Oval.

India lost to New Zealand at the inaugural WTC final in 2021.

Australia has yet to finalize their 15-member squad.

World Test Championship final is drawing nearer, and both teams, Australia and India, have named their squads.

The Test will be played at the iconic south London venue, The Oval, between June 7 and Jue 11. June 12 will be used as a reserve day.

Australia named their 17-man squad for the match and the first two matches of the 2023 Ashes against England. They are yet to finalize their 15-member team before the clash with India at the Oval before May 28.

India, who lost to New Zealand at the inaugural World Test Championship final at the Lord's in 2021, has already named their 15-member squad.

Squads

​Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat