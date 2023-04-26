Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Jeremy Renner's 'Miraculous Recovery'

“I'm so grateful that he's okay, and he has made a truly miraculous recovery," she said.

Hailee Steinfeld feeling proud of her Hawkeye costar Jeremy Renner. The singer and actress shared with the news that she gets 'emotional' when discussing Renner's recovery from his devastating Jan. 1 snowplow accident.

'I'm so grateful that he's okay, and he has made a truly miraculous recovery,' she said. 'I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay, and he's more than okay. He's such a fighter.'

Renner suffered the pain of more than 30 broken bones and required multiple surgeries after he was run over by a seven-ton snowplow.

'I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realized very quickly — I can't believe I'm going to admit this, but much like Kate Bishop is to Clint, I am that way with Jeremy,' Steinfeld told the news.











