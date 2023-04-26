Is Jennifer Aniston Getting Back With Ex-husband Justin Theroux?

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reconnected for a late dinner.

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux reconnected for a late dinner in New York on Saturday night.

Despite their divorce in 2017, the former couple has remained close throughout the years. Friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka joined them for the supper. Jennifer and Justin sat across from one other at the famed restaurant II Cantinori after exchanging a loving embrace.

Jennifer oozed effortless elegance in her black sweater and matching trousers as she left the restaurant, a single red rose delicately held in her palm. Her matching boots and handbag provided a touch of refinement to her overall ensemble.

Justin, by her side, looked sleek and handsome in his dark green jacket, pants, and boots. His distinctive thick beard complemented his dashing features.

Jennifer arrived alone at the restaurant, but was quickly joined by Justin and Jason, as well as Jason's wife, Amanda. Jennifer sat across from Justin after greeting him with a loving embrace, and the trio shared a supper together.

Justin and Jennifer's romance began in May 2011 when they worked on the film Wanderlust together. On August 10, 2012, they announced their engagement, and on August 5, 2015, they married. However, the pair announced their split on February 15, 2018, claiming the end of 2017 as the date.

Justin and Jennifer were photographed hugging together after reuniting for a table read of the 1980s sitcom Facts of Life in December 2021.

They even posed for a sweet photo together, which Justin posted on his Instagram story. Ann Dowd, an actress, was also seen sandwiched between the two stars.