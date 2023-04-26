Keke Palmer Talks About Her Post-pregnancy Changes After The Birth

Keke Palmer welcomes her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Palmer says that in the first couple of weeks of motherhood, "I didn't want to do nothing”.

The actress also urging new moms to "keep it real" and not "get caught in the hype of it all."

Keke Palmer welcomes her first baby son with boyfriend Darius Jackson in February, she named her little son Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton.

While speaking with the news, the actress and singer shared her words of wisdom for new moms,

'There's always this thing of, 'How'd they do it?' And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is to do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good,' Palmer, 29, tells to the news.

'If it's important to you, then hell yeah put in the work miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen works for you. And if that's not what you're worried about, then don't worry about it,' she continues, adding that the most important thing is that each individual does what they deem necessary to 'feel good.'

In her experience, Palmer says that in the first couple of weeks of motherhood, 'I didn't want to do nothing. I didn't want to talk to anybody. Then I was like, 'I need to talk to somebody. I need to do something.' Then I was like, 'Now I want to get active.' It changes, so go at your own pace.'

The actress also urges new moms to 'keep it real' and not 'get caught in the hype of it all.'

'Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it's part of the damn gig,' she says. 'A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don't think it's this thing where it's like, 'We doing it because we got it like that.' No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be.'







