Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Proud' Of Her Emotional Growth

Kelsea Ballerini talks about her personality transformation. In a recent interview, the star shares the highs and lows of her transformative past year which lead to her divorce from fellow singer Morgan Evans in November

Ballerini prides herself on being an 'open book,' a quality that served her well as she wrote:

'I feel like I'm playing catch up, really, since Rolling Up the Welcome Mat came out because I put out a proper record called Subject to Change in September, and that was an album that I spent two years on, and then obviously, I had a lot of life go on,' she says. 'I wrote about it 'cause that's what I've always done since I was a kiddo.'

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat marked 'the first time that I got back to a filterless way of making music,' she continues. 'I just did it for me, selfishly. I really thought I would put it out and move on. It's not happening that way, so I feel like I'm playing emotional catch-up in the best way.'

'When I sing 'Penthouse,' it's a guttural moment with every woman in the room relating to some heartbreak,' she says. 'I obviously wrote this EP about my divorce, but heartbreak is heartbreak and breakups are breakups. Heartbreak can feel so daunting and isolating when you're in it, and to me, music is a way to connect. It's a really healing thing.'