Steven Spielberg Says He Regrets Censoring E.T.

The Oscar winning filmmaker, talks about his decision to change the equipment shown in a scene.

"That was a mistake," Spielberg said of taking firearms out of the hit 1982 film.

He added that, while he was fine with his decision at first, but in the end he have changed over the years.

The Oscar winning filmmaker, talks about his decision to change the equipment shown in a scene for the film.

3 He added that, while he was fine with his decision at first, but in the end he have changed over the years. 3 The Oscar winning filmmaker, talks about his decision to change the equipment shown in a scene. 3 "That was a mistake," Spielberg said of taking firearms out of the hit 1982 film.

'That was a mistake,' Spielberg said of taking firearms out of the hit 1982 film, which he directed. 'I never should have done that.'

His reasoning? 'Because E.T. is a product of its era, and no film should be revised based on the lenses we now are either voluntarily or be forced to peer through,' Spielberg said.

He added that, while he was fine with his decision at first, but in the end he have changed over the years.

'I should never have messed with the archive of my own work, and I don't recommend anybody do that,' The Fabelmans director said. 'All of our movies are sort of a measuring or side post of where we were when we made them.'







