The Equalizer 3 Trailer Has Been Released

On Tuesday, April 25, the trailer for Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington was released, and it looks incredible.

It follows the lives of retired US Marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall, who is played by veteran actor Denzel Washington.

The film also stars Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone, in addition to the 68-year-old actor.

The Equalizer 3 was filmed in Italy, including the Amalfi Coast, Naples, and Rome.

Written by Richard Wenk, The Equalizer 3's trailer was showcased at CinemaCon 2023, on Monday, April 24, before releasing publicly the next day. 'I thank you from the bottom of my heart. We would be nothing without you all. We're here for you. We're here because of you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have been blessed beyond measure,' Washington, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at CinemaCon 2023, said at the convention.

The official synopsis of the final chapter in the trilogy says, 'Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.'