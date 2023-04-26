‘The Flash’ Trailer: Michael Keaton’s Batman And The Flash Join Hands To Stop Zod

DC Studios released a trailer for The Flash.

The Flash will be released in theatres on June 16, 2023.

The film is directed by Andy Muschietti.

On Tuesday, DC Studios unveiled another trailer for one of its highly anticipated superhero films, The Flash, ahead of its first complete screening at 2023 CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

This Ezra Miller-starring film will take you on a space-time adventure, as promised, with other DC iconic characters and cast members making appearances.

Barry Allen realizes he has the ability to change the past and attempts to prevent her mother's death. However, because Speed Force is an unstable energy source, Barry ends up in a parallel reality with no metahumans.

In an alternate dimension, Barry Allen must now form a team of superheroes to assist in the multiverse's repair. To prevent General Zod from accomplishing his purpose, Barry joins forces with Barry from another dimension, as well as the fierce Kryptonian hero Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle).

The Flash will also feature the return of two Batmen, played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, respectively. This will be their first significant comeback, and it may also be their final appearances in the new DC Studios, which is being rebooted by CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn.

Fans are excited about this upcoming film not only because of its exciting premise, but also because it will play an important position in the reset of the DC Universe continuity. The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, will be released in theatres on June 16, 2023. Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verd, Ron Livingston, and Billy Crudu round out the cast.

Watch Trailer now:

