Why Is 'Free Billie Eilish' Trending?

Billie Eilish has been trending on Twitter for an unusual reason.

Man climbs KTLA tower with placard to 'Free Billie Eilish.'

Billie Eilish is an American singer and songwriter.

Billie Eilish, an American singer-songwriter, has been trending on Twitter for an unusual reason.

3 Billie Eilish is an American singer and songwriter. 3 Billie Eilish has been trending on Twitter for an unusual reason. 3 Man climbs KTLA tower with placard to 'Free Billie Eilish.'

A surprise Free Billie Eilish fad has been spreading the Internet, and netizens are having a good time with it.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, an unidentified man was seen climbing the KTLA tower in Los Angeles with a placard that read 'Free Billie Eilish.'

He made it to the roof of the 160-foot television station tower in Hollywood, where he displayed the sign.

According to the video, the opposite side of the sign says, 'MK ultra s*x slaves Donald Marshall clones.'

BREAKING: A man has climbed the KTLA tower in Hollywood while holding what appears to be a sign that says 'Free Billie Eilish.' pic.twitter.com/zUnkZzU8H4 — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) April 26, 2023

The man was seen with an electric guitar dangling over his chest at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue near Van Ness Avenue.

According to reports, authorities temporarily closed Sunset Boulevard and encircled the tower in an attempt to persuade the man to come down.

There has been no agreement on what the message signifies or tries to express. However, the hashtag has been trending on Twitter since then.

Amused netizens took to the social media platform to joke about the bizarre incident and the random trend tagline.

One user joked, 'Billie Eilish, sleeping peacefully as 'FREE BILLIE EILISH' trends, not knowing she needs to be set free.'

Another quipped, 'Me trying to rescue Billie Eilish from Prison after seeing 'Free Billie Eilish' trending for no reason.'

A third asked, 'free billie eilish? from what exactly?'

A fourth user wrote in true stan Twitter language, 'I've no clue why Free Billie Eilish is trending... But honestly, do we even wanna free her?.'

A fifth commented, 'Seeing Free Billie Eilish trending made me worried she was in some kind of Ke$ha or Brittney situation. It's just some goon on top of a tower with a sign, including one side talking about MK-Ultra s*x slaves ._.'

As per the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call about the man around 6:30 pm after a bystander noticed him.

As officials attempted to bring the man back to safety, a big inflated airbag was kept below the tower. He allegedly refused to cooperate with police and spent four hours atop the tower. A crowd began to form across the street to witness the disaster. When the individual returned hours later, he was detained and charged with trespassing.



