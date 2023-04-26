- Man City Vs Man Utd FA Cup Final Kicks Off At 3pm
The Football Association (FA) has announced that the highly-anticipated FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will take place on June 3 at Wembley Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence at 3pm local time, which translates to 2pm GMT.
Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the match-up between the two fierce rivals, and this announcement will come as a relief to those who have been waiting for confirmation on the kick-off time.
With both teams boasting top-quality players and excellent form, the game promises to be a thrilling spectacle for football fans worldwide.
Reports from British media reveal that the police had requested an earlier kick-off time for the upcoming FA Cup final clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.
The match, originally scheduled as a late afternoon fixture, has been moved to a 3pm local time start on June 3 at Wembley Stadium. This change is believed to be an attempt to reduce the pressure on the transport system.
The move will mark the first time in over a decade that the FA Cup final will kick-off at 3pm. Fans of both teams are eagerly anticipating the match, with a fierce and competitive encounter expected between the two Manchester giants.
