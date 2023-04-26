Man City Vs Man Utd FA Cup Final Kicks Off At 3pm

Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating

FA Cup final clash between Manchester City and Manchester United

The Football Association (FA) has announced that the highly-anticipated FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will take place on June 3 at Wembley Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence at 3pm local time, which translates to 2pm GMT.

Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the match-up between the two fierce rivals, and this announcement will come as a relief to those who have been waiting for confirmation on the kick-off time.

3 FA Cup final clash between Manchester City and Manchester United 3 Man City Vs Man Utd FA Cup Final Kicks Off At 3pm 3 Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating

With both teams boasting top-quality players and excellent form, the game promises to be a thrilling spectacle for football fans worldwide.

Reports from British media reveal that the police had requested an earlier kick-off time for the upcoming FA Cup final clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The match, originally scheduled as a late afternoon fixture, has been moved to a 3pm local time start on June 3 at Wembley Stadium. This change is believed to be an attempt to reduce the pressure on the transport system.

The move will mark the first time in over a decade that the FA Cup final will kick-off at 3pm. Fans of both teams are eagerly anticipating the match, with a fierce and competitive encounter expected between the two Manchester giants.



