An umbrella group of over 50 organizations advocating for disabled rights in France, Collectif Handicaps, has boycotted a conference with President Emmanuel Macron, citing years of unfulfilled promises to make Paris more accessible ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The group had requested to speak in front of Macron but was refused, and expressed concern that the measures he was expected to announce would not be enough.

Accessibility was also an issue in getting to the conference at the Elysee Palace, with the nearest wheelchair-accessible Metro line about half a mile away and public buses difficult for people with limited mobility to ride.

Rephrased: The 2024 Olympic Games may highlight France's shortcomings in terms of accessibility compared to the advancements made in other affluent countries.

“We really want the games to be a success,” Pascale Ribes, president of the lobbying group APF France Handicap, said in an Associated Press interview, but France needs “to press on the accelerator” because “a catastrophic scenario is in the offing if we don’t.”