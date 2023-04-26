German FM Condemns Iran's Upheld Death Sentence On Dual Citizen

Baerbock disapproves of Iran's decision to uphold the death sentence of dual citizen Sharmahd.

Germany's ambassador to Tehran returns to intervene in the case.

Iran's hardline judiciary sentenced Sharmahd to death in February.

Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, expressed her disapproval of Iran's recent decision to uphold the death sentence of Jamshid Sharmahd, who holds dual Iranian-German citizenship, stating that the decision was not acceptable due to the lack of a fair trial.

Baerbock took to Twitter to announce that Germany's ambassador to Tehran had cut short his business trip and returned to the Iranian capital in order to intervene in the case.

According to Reuters, Iran's hardline judiciary had sentenced Sharmahd to death in February on the grounds of leading a pro-monarchy group that was held responsible for a fatal bombing in 2008, and for planning other attacks within the country.



