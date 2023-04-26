Kim Kardashian Would Leave Reality TV To Pursue Law Career

Kim Kardashian would be happy to give up stardom to be a "full-time" lawyer.

Kim Kardashian, 42, has been training as a lawyer since 2019 in memory of her late father who was a prominent attorney. She plans to retire her celebrity persona and focus on her law career, jokingly telling her mother Kris Jenner about it. Kim is known for appearing in various reality shows with her famous family.

Speaking at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday (26.04.23), she said: 'There's a lot that's out there on TV but my friends know we really value our private time. I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time. The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her. I always joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney.'

Kim Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS and mother of four, shared that her late father would have been proud of her for pursuing law, as they had talked about it before his passing. She credited him for instilling her strong work ethic.

However, she also said that she learned a lot from her mother, Kris Jenner, but doesn't always speak about it. Kim has four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, named North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

She added: 'But I know that he would probably get such a kick out of this because he wouldn't have expected it at all. We talked so much about me going to law school and he always said he would help give us an allowance if we stayed in school and I couldn't do it. I was like 'I'm on my own, I don't care', I didn't finish school.

'And now that the opportunity has come along all these years later, it's so much more meaningful. I'm learning every day and I'm just so grateful for the experience. He did warn me how stressful it is though. But I will say, I did learn my work ethic from my dad but I learned so much more from my mom than I ever give her credit for.

'I'm not even trying to be funny, but you kind of give the dead parent a lot of credit. She taught us how to have a home and how to make a home. She kept everything from when we were growing up. I could find a tooth, a lock of hair. She has these chests that she saved for us with baby books so I do that for all my children, and every year on their birthday I will write them each a four- or five-page letter that I will give them on their 21st birthday.'















