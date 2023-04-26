language: English
Vivo Y51s Price In Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y51s Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 25 Apr , 2023 10:29 PM

  • Vivo Y51s features a triple-camera setup on the back.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y51s is currently available for purchase. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Other features of the Vivo Y51s include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a single bottom-firing speaker, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo Y51s specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
UI Funtouch 11
Dimensions 162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight 190 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Titanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
Chipset Snapdragon 662
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.0
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB USB Type-C port
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W

