Vivo Y51s Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo Y51s features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y51s is currently available for purchase. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

3 It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 3 Vivo Y51s features a triple-camera setup on the back. 3 The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Vivo Y51s features a triple-camera setup on the back.

Other features of the Vivo Y51s include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a single bottom-firing speaker, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo Y51s specifications