Vivo Y51s Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
- It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Vivo Y51s is currently available for purchase. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
Vivo Y51s features a triple-camera setup on the back.
Other features of the Vivo Y51s include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a single bottom-firing speaker, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
The phone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
Vivo Y51s specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Titanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 662
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 18W
