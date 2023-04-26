NA Speaker Asks CJP, SC Judges To Respect Parliament’s Decisions

NA speaker says SC's recent judgments are encroachment on two basic powers of NA

says SC bench ignored resolution of the National Assembly

On April 10, NA decides not to release 21 billion to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial to inform him about the concerns of the parliament on the recent decisions of the Supreme Court and the comments of the judges.

3 On April 10, NA decides not to release 21 billion to ECP 3 NA speaker says SC's recent judgments are encroachment on two basic powers of NA 3 says SC bench ignored resolution of the National Assembly

The NA Speaker in his letter penned down on the demand of the members of National Assembly on Wednesday said that legislative and financial powers are the basic constitutional powers of the National Assembly.

He observed that the Supreme Court's recent judgments are encroachment on two basic constitutional powers of the National Assembly - Article 73 of the Constitution assigns powers related to the Finance Bill to the National Assembly and regarding provision of Rs 21 billion fund for elections. Despite the refusal of the National Assembly, the Supreme Court passed the order.

The NA speaker said that the three-member bench of the Supreme Court ignored the resolution of the National Assembly on April 6 and the Lower house’s rejection of the Election Fund Finance Bill was also disregard on April 10 whereas the constitutional procedure was completely ignored while passing the orders by the bench.

Expenditure from the Federal Consolidated Fund is the right of the elected representatives of the National Assembly under Articles 79 to 85. The National Assembly has serious reservations about the orders of the three-member bench on April 14 and April 19.

Ashraf said that the Supreme Court should not get involved in political matters as much as possible and political issues should be left to Parliament.

It is an individual and collective request to the honorable Chief Justice and SC judges to show restraint and they should respect the legislative powers of Parliament.

He maintained that the rejection of the request for giving money does not mean that the National Assembly has no confidence in the Prime Minister and the government as according to Articles 189 and 190 of the Constitution, their implementation is not required.

The orders of the three-judge bench dated April 14 and 19 are in violation of the four-judge majority judgment.

The NA speaker remarked that the parliament strongly believes in the constitutional separation of powers and respects the independence of the judiciary.

He observed that controversy over issuance of money is very destructive to national interest and the people of Pakistan have always struggled for the independence of the judiciary.

It is a pity that most of the Judiciary have kept their guns pointed at the politicians whereas freedom was achieved only through the struggle of All India Muslim League politicians and parliamentarians. Article 2A Therefore, the objectives of the resolution are an integral part of the constitution.

He said that the purpose of the resolution undoubtedly declares the supremacy of the Parliament and the judiciary and the administration cannot interfere with the authority of the National Assembly.

The NA speaker observed, “Asking the administration to release money despite the rejection of the National Assembly is contrary to the principle of trinity.

The state can be protected from inter-institutional conflicts only by staying within the constitutional framework.

The Speaker's letter also includes references to the resolutions passed by the National Assembly and the decision of the Finance Committee.

On April 10, the National Assembly decided not to release 21 billion to the Election Commission. On April 17, the Finance Committee directed to seek approval from the National Assembly first.

The purpose of this measure was to avoid the constitutional violation of unauthorized expenditure.

It appears that the three-judge bench hastily ruled.

The three-member bench threatened the federal government with dire consequences if the money was not released.

Judiciary has no power to curtail the independence of Parliament.

Ashraf remarked that it is regrettable to say that this is an attempt to subjugate the National Assembly and this order is unacceptable and an insult to the authority, privilege and jurisdiction of the National Assembly.

He observed that judges have taken an oath to defend, protect and uphold the Constitution.

He said that the National Assembly will resist deviations from constitutional procedures or deviations from prescribed due process.

The National Assembly is adamant that the proceedings under the suo motu notice have been rejected by four judges against three.



