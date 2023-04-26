PM Shehbaz Says Decision Of Parliament Must Be Respected

Says the matter of Punjab election funds will be solved by the Parliament

Added that coalition parties agree to hold all elections on one time

Foreign relations were damaged by the PTI government, PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that decision taken by the Parliament must be respected while adding that the matter of Punjab elections will also be solved by the same forum.

3 Foreign relations were damaged by the PTI government, PM 3 Says the matter of Punjab election funds will be solved by the Parliament 3 Added that coalition parties agree to hold all elections on one time

During a meeting with the ruling coalition, PM said that the work of the Supreme Court is to give decisions according to the law and the Constitution.

He added that the coalition parties have agreed upon holding the general elections on time.

The Supreme Court wants to go ahead with the current three-member bench, but the parliament has some reservations about the action of this bench; said PM Shehbaz.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that the coalition government is determined to overcome the challenges faced by Pakistan, and added that the previous government damaged foreign relations.

He added that the PTI government’s conspiracies impacted foreign relations negatively.

No effort had been spared to create chaos in the country and a culture of division was given in Pakistan, PM criticized.

The PM also stated that the Pakistan army and leadership were maligned by external agents and a hateful campaign was run against institutions on social media.