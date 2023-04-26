Provision Of Rs21bn: Cabinet Approves Referring Of Finance Ministry’s Summary To Parliament

Cabinet expresses deep grief & sorrow over loss of precious lives in Swat blast

Gives nod to legislation over Invest Pakistan initiative

Ratifies its earlier decisions of ECC taken on April 13

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved referring of finance ministry’s summary to parliament for provision of Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding of general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The cabinet also approved financing feasibility for electric bikes and rickshaws for increasing its common use. Under the decision, a loan worth Rs500,000 would be available under Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme at zero mark up. It would help in saving significantly the country’s spending made on the import of costly fuel.

The meeting expressed its deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in a blast in Counter Terrorism Department police station Kabal, Swat and offered fateha for the shuhada and for the early recovery of the injured, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed the ministry of interior for inclusion of a federal government representative in the investigation process of CTD Swat blast.

He also directed for grant of similar Shuhada package to the deceased in the blast as had been given to shuhada of Peshawar Police Lines.

The federal cabinet gave a nod to legislation over Invest Pakistan initiative on the recommendation of Board of Investment.

Under the legislation, an ‘Investment Pakistan’ office would be established under the BOI that would function under public-private partnership.

The proposed legislation would help ensure provision of investment-friendly services, it was added.

The meeting also sanctioned appointment of Syedain Raza Zaidi, a 21-grade officer of Inland Revenue, on deputation as chairman Karachi Port Trust on the recommendation of Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The federal cabinet approved guidelines for carrying out amendments under its earlier decision of 08-11-2017. Under the decision, it was made mandatory for all the ministries and divisions to carry out amendments in their relevant acts and rules by replacing the words ‘federal government’ with ‘appropriate authorities’ for usage.

The meeting ratified its earlier decisions of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on April 13. These decisions included declaration of Angor Adda Custom Station in South Waziristan as ‘Export Land Route’ for Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics.