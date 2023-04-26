PTI MNAs Stopped From Entering NA Building

Police forcibly stopped nine PTI MNAs hailing from Karachi when they tried to enter NA building

Scuffled took place between the police personnel and PTI parliamentarians

The PTI members of National Assembly in protest staged a sit-in in the front of the NA building

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Members of National Assembly (MNAs) have been stopped from entering the Assembly building on Wednesday.

3 The PTI members of National Assembly in protest staged a sit-in in the front of the NA building 3 Police forcibly stopped nine PTI MNAs hailing from Karachi when they tried to enter NA building 3 Scuffled took place between the police personnel and PTI parliamentarians

The police had forcibly stopped nine PTI MNAs hailing from Karachi when they tried to enter the building.

Scuffled took place between the police personnel and PTI parliamentarians when they had told the law enforcers that they had the court’s order, however they were not allowed to go into the parliament.

The PTI members of National Assembly in protest staged a sit-in in the front of the NA building and said they would continue their protest until they were not permitted to attend the session of the lower house.

Talking to Bol TV reporter, the PTI MNAs said that they would stage their protest before the parliament house against the undemocratic actions.