Prince Harry Accuse Family For Helping Camilla Become Queen

The royal family is allegedly seeking to 'smooth the way' for Prince Harry's stepmother, Camilla, to succeed her as Queen Consort. He asserts that the Palace and Rupert Murdoch's newspaper empire reached a 'secret agreement' regarding phone hacking, which was ostensibly employed to the benefit of the soon-to-be-crowned Queen. The latest assault comes after Harry said Camilla was 'dangerous' in a television interview to promote the publication of his autobiography, 'Spare.'

According to Harry, his personal interests were neglected in favour of maintaining his stepmother's good name.

Harry claims in the statement that efforts to compel News Group Newspapers (NGN) to resolve the conflict with the royal family dragged on for years.

According to him, the Clarence House personnel was 'unhelpful' in advancing his claims and was 'seemingly blocking our every move.'