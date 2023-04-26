Prince Harry Remembers 'special Kiss' From King Charles III

Prince Harry is mentioning the unique reception King Charles gave him.

The Duke of Sussex writes in his memoir "Spare" that his father kissed him.

"I walked out of the room, straight into Willy and Pa. I think Willy hugged me."

King Charles gave Prince Harry a unique reception upon his return from Afghanistan, with Willy and Pa hugging him, kissing him, and squeezing his shoulder. It was a flamboyant display of physical affection.

He write : “I walked out of the room, straight into Willy and Pa. I think Willy hugged me. I think I gave Pa a kiss on each cheek. He might also have…squeezed my shoulder?”

Harry adds: “It would’ve appeared, to anyone at a distance, a normal family greeting and interaction, but for us it was a flamboyant, unprecedented demonstration of physical affection. Then they both stared at me, wide-eyed. I looked exhausted. Haunted. You look older, Pa said. I am.”