language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Prince Harry Remembers 'special Kiss' From King Charles III
Prince Harry Remembers 'special Kiss' From King Charles III

Web Desk 26 Apr , 2023 06:37 AM

Open In App

  • Prince Harry is mentioning the unique reception King Charles gave him.
  • The Duke of Sussex writes in his memoir "Spare" that his father kissed him.
  • "I walked out of the room, straight into Willy and Pa. I think Willy hugged me."

King Charles gave Prince Harry a unique reception upon his return from Afghanistan, with Willy and Pa hugging him, kissing him, and squeezing his shoulder. It was a flamboyant display of physical affection.

He write : “I walked out of the room, straight into Willy and Pa. I think Willy hugged me. I think I gave Pa a kiss on each cheek. He might also have…squeezed my shoulder?”

3

"I walked out of the room, straight into Willy and Pa. I think Willy hugged me."

3

Prince Harry is mentioning the unique reception King Charles gave him.

3

The Duke of Sussex writes in his memoir "Spare" that his father kissed him.

Harry adds: “It would’ve appeared, to anyone at a distance, a normal family greeting and interaction, but for us it was a flamboyant, unprecedented demonstration of physical affection. Then they both stared at me, wide-eyed. I looked exhausted. Haunted. You look older, Pa said. I am.”

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

686,647,374[+16,383*]

DEATHS

6,860,779[+15*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,596[+0*]

DEATHS

30,656[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story