Prince Harry Remembers 'special Kiss' From King Charles III

King Charles gave Prince Harry a unique reception upon his return from Afghanistan, with Willy and Pa hugging him, kissing him, and squeezing his shoulder. It was a flamboyant display of physical affection.
He write : “I walked out of the room, straight into Willy and Pa. I think Willy hugged me. I think I gave Pa a kiss on each cheek. He might also have…squeezed my shoulder?”
Harry adds: “It would’ve appeared, to anyone at a distance, a normal family greeting and interaction, but for us it was a flamboyant, unprecedented demonstration of physical affection. Then they both stared at me, wide-eyed. I looked exhausted. Haunted. You look older, Pa said. I am.”
