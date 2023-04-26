Prince William And Kate Middleton To Kick Start Celebrations

The Prince and Princess are planning more festivities this week.

William and Kate will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on 29th April .

Kate was also given the Cartier Halo tiara by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are planning more festivities this weekend following a royal visit to a location that is significant to the couple.

The day after their two-day excursion to the South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales on Thursday and Friday, William, 40, and Kate, 41, will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 29.

In 2011, the Prince wed Kate Middleton, his longtime university sweetheart, in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey that was broadcast to the entire world.

Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen created a satin and lace gown for the royal wedding, which she looked stunning in. Kate was also given the Cartier Halo tiara by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated into a cottage on the Bodorgan Estate on Anglesey, an island off the coast of Wales where William was stationed as a search and rescue pilot, shortly before their nuptials.

William and Kate will interact with mountain rescue climbers and a Welsh rugby club while they are in town this week.

Along with members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, the Prince and Princess will attend Dowlais Rugby Club in Wales on Thursday.

In anticipation of their significant tenth wedding anniversary in 2021, Kensington Palace has released brand-new images of William and Kate that were taken by Chris Floyd.

The pair also shared a cute family video of themselves playing and strolling with their kids along a Norfolk beach.