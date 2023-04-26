Saudi Arabia Conducts Large-scale Evacuation Of 1687 Individuals From Sudan

Saudi Arabia conducted a successful evacuation operation from Sudan.

Saudi Arabia conducted a successful evacuation operation from Sudan, which involved a total of 1687 people, including 13 Saudi citizens and nationals from 58 other countries.

The Foreign Ministry announced that the evacuees arrived in Jeddah. The group of evacuees was diverse and included people from countries such as the US, UK, France, Syria, and Iraq, among others.

Some of the countries represented also included Jordan, Yemen, Mauritania, and Canada. Overall, nationals from a wide range of countries were successfully evacuated from Sudan.

''The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue its efforts and offer assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of foreign nationals to their destinations,'' the ministry said.





Saudi Arabia has evacuated a total of 2148 people from Sudan, including 114 Saudi citizens and 2034 nationals from 62 different countries, in two successful operations, the latest of which took place on Wednesday.

The ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has resulted in over 400 deaths and 3,500 injuries since April 15. The Muslim World League has praised Saudi Arabia's humanitarian and diplomatic efforts in response to the crisis in Sudan, including the successful evacuation of nationals from various countries, such as diplomats and international organization workers.

The MWL Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, commended Saudi Arabia's diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict and urged all parties to prioritize the interests of the Sudanese people.

The evacuated individuals have been provided with all necessary support in Saudi Arabia before being able to return to their respective homelands.







