Snapchat Is Attempting To Make Money While Remaining True To Its Roots

Snapchat is implementing new strategies, including artificial intelligence, to expand its user base and achieve profitability.

Snapchat is aiming to attract social media influencers who can bring advertisers to the platform through its new tools and products.

Snap's new business unit, ARES, is aimed at providing online retailers with augmented reality tools.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is implementing new strategies, such as incorporating artificial intelligence, to expand its user base and achieve profitability.

At its annual conference, Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel disclosed that around 750 million people globally use Snapchat's image-based messaging platform every month, with the majority of users aged between 13 and 34 years old. However, despite its widespread popularity, Snap has faced challenges in generating substantial advertising revenue and achieving annual profits, in contrast to Meta, which encompasses Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

3 Snap's new business unit, ARES, is aimed at providing online retailers with augmented reality tools. 3 Snapchat is implementing new strategies, including artificial intelligence, to expand its user base and achieve profitability. 3 Snapchat is aiming to attract social media influencers who can bring advertisers to the platform through its new tools and products.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, experienced a net loss of $1.43 billion last year, causing them to lay off one-fifth of their workforce.

Snap is implementing new strategies such as introducing tools and products to appeal to popular content creators, promoting subscriptions to users, and demonstrating the value of its platform to advertisers. However, according to Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg, as the company seeks to generate revenue, it must also be cautious not to deviate too far from its core identity as a playful, temporary messaging app.

Maintaining a balance between private conversations, 'public spaces,' and the sense of 'community and intimacy' that Snapchat has developed since its creation will be crucial for the company's success.

Snapchat was once popular due to its innovative use of AI 'lenses' to communicate and enhance reality through images. However, as other social media platforms have incorporated similar features, Snapchat's significance has diminished. According to analyst Carolina Milanesi from Creative Strategies, the app is no longer receiving as much attention as it once did.

While other social media platforms like TikTok and Meta are under scrutiny from regulators, Snapchat has managed to avoid such attention. Despite this, Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat's parent company Snap, sees Snapchat as a departure from the 'social media popularity contest,' where users can communicate authentically with friends and family without feeling the pressure to appear 'pretty or perfect' in every post.

According to the given information, Snapchat's new tools consist of a chatbot called 'My AI,' which allows users to ask questions in group chats, and subscribers to Snapchat+ can soon use a 'unique generative Snap back' to keep the visual conversation going.

Snapchat is aiming to attract social media influencers who can bring viewers and advertisers to the platform. Snap VP Jack Brody thinks that creators find Snapchat a place where they can express their authentic selves. Moreover, top female creator Alyssa McKay said that she has built a strong relationship with her audience, who feel they know her. However, according to Alessandra Angelini, founder of Influur, most social media influencers do not see Snapchat as essential and prefer to focus on other platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

Snap's new business unit, ARES, is aimed at providing online retailers with augmented reality tools, which is an expansion of its offerings beyond messaging. As the company tries to balance its roots with profitability, it is yet to be seen how successful these new initiatives and products will be.