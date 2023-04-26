Big Bash League Increases Player Payments In T20 Talent War

BBL's player payments pool for the eight clubs will increase to A$3 million

These changes were made in response to the launch of the WPL

Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) is changing its contracting system for international players, which will result in higher pay for them. This move is in response to the global competition for cricket talent.

If overseas players nominate themselves for the draft, they will earn A$420,000 ($278,000) if they are selected as a 'platinum' pick, which is the highest tier in the draft system. This amount represents a 23.5% increase from the previous tournament's payment.

'Gold' pick players, the second highest tier, will pocket 15% more per season (A$300,000), and third-tier 'silver' picks will earn 14% more (A$200,000), organisers said on Wednesday.

The BBL's player payments pool for the eight clubs will increase to A$3 million from the previous A$1.9 million to accommodate the pay rise for international players. Additionally, each club will now be able to add two local players who have national contracts to a newly created 'Marquee Supplementary List.'

This will enable the clubs to select high-profile Australian players for certain games if they become available during the country's international home summer.

'With top international players able to earn more in the Big Bash Leagues than ever before, there's no doubt clubs will have a high-calibre group of players to choose from,' Cricket Australia's BBL chief Alistair Dobson on Wednesday.

'The new player contracting rules and uplift in total payment pools will allow both the ... BBL to remain internationally competitive in an increasingly dynamic market,' he said in a statement.

Franchise-based T20 leagues, which provide an electrifying atmosphere with quick action and live entertainment, have become more prevalent in recent years following the success of the Indian Premier League.

Some of Australia's top cricket players have expressed concern that the BBL is at risk of losing its popularity due to competing tournaments that offer better pay. Meanwhile, the WBBL, Australia's domestic women's T20 tournament, has also modified its contracting system and will introduce an international draft, similar to the men's tournament.

These changes were made in response to the launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India, which occurred in March. The WBBL is scheduled to take place in October and November, but the dates have not yet been confirmed.