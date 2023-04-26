Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu, the former U.S. Open champion, has pulled out of the Madrid Open just before her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova.

Raducanu stated that an injury to her right hand is the reason for her withdrawal.

Raducanu's withdrawal from the Madrid Open is the latest in a series of setbacks for the former U.S. Open champion. She has been struggling with form and fitness since her impressive performance at Flushing Meadows in 2021, where she won the title as an 18-year-old qualifier.

Raducanu was defeated in the first round at Miami and Stuttgart tournaments, and her withdrawal from Madrid means that she is likely to drop outside the top 100 in the WTA rankings for the first time since her remarkable breakthrough.



