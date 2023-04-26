Former Chief Selector Wasim Says 'Our Players Prefer Personal Milestones Over Team'

Wasim Says 'Our Players Prefer Personal Milestones Over Team'

Mohammad Wasim, who previously served as the chief selector of Pakistan's men's cricket team, has claimed that players on the national team prioritize their personal milestones over the success of the team.

During a recent interview on YouTube, Wasim stated that he has frequently witnessed players chasing after their individual records.

'From 40 to 50 and 90 to 100, our players prefer personal milestones over team. They take singles and doubles to reach personal milestones which cost team,' he shared.

'In a single ODI series, five centuries were scored but our team was whitewashed. During the last five years, we have seen such things. We need to address such issues,' he added.

In the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand, which determined the winner of the series, Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistani batsman, refrained from giving his all in the last few overs while trying to achieve his second T20I century.

As a result, the team could only manage to score 28 runs in the last three overs. Rizwan faced a great deal of backlash on social media for his slow approach.

In the last T20I match of a five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan, Mark Chapman played an outstanding innings to save the match.

Despite being dropped on 67 in the 14th over, Chapman was able to reach his first T20I century. His impressive batting performance helped New Zealand successfully chase down a target of 194 runs, resulting in a 2-2 series draw.