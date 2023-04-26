PAK Vs NZ ODI: Pakistan’s Probable Playing XI For First ODI

Pakistan and New Zealand will play the first of five ODI matches

Shadab Khan and Rizwan are also expected to be part of the team

The last time New Zealand lost a series against Pakistan was in 2011

On Thursday, Pakistan and New Zealand will play the first of five ODI matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, with Babar Azam as the team's captain.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan are also expected to be part of the team.

3 The last time New Zealand lost a series against Pakistan was in 2011 3 Pakistan and New Zealand will play the first of five ODI matches 3 Shadab Khan and Rizwan are also expected to be part of the team

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been out of action due to injury since June 2022, is likely to make his return to the ODI format.

The upcoming series provides a chance for both teams to assess each other's strengths and weaknesses before the World Cup in India, which will take place in October and November.

'These five matches are crucial for our World Cup preparation,' said Azam.

'We have eight ODIs plus the Asia Cup (to get ready) and we will be utilising them to be well prepared.'

Despite missing eight players, including their captain Kane Williamson, who were either injured or playing in the Indian Premier League, the Black Caps managed to tie the preceding five-match Twenty20 series 2-2, which was surprising to the home team.

Tom Latham, who was the stand-in captain, led his team skillfully to adapt to the conditions and make a comeback from being 2-0 down, winning the third and fifth matches. The fourth match was abandoned due to rain.

Babar Azam has captained Pakistan in seven ODI series, of which they have won five and lost two against England in 2021 and New Zealand earlier this year in January.

However, New Zealand has been dominant in recent times, winning five out of the last six ODI series between the two teams and drawing one.

The last time New Zealand lost a series against Pakistan was in 2011, at home. The remaining matches of the current series will be held in Rawalpindi on Saturday, followed by Karachi on May 3, 5, and 7.

Pakistan’s likely lineup for first ODI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz/Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.