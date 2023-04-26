language: English
Infinix Hot 10 Price In Pakistan And Specs
Infinix Hot 10 Price In Pakistan And Specs

Web Desk 26 Apr , 2023 01:37 PM



Infinix hot 10  is currently available in the market, a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5200 mAh.

Infinix hot 10 price in Pakistan and features.

A Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The Infinix hot 10 features 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5200 mAh.

Infinix hot 10 Price in Pakistan

Infinix hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix hot 10 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS
UI XOS 6.0
Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight 195 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.8 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standby up to 38 hrs
Talktime up to 36 hrs


