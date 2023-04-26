OnePlus 9 Price In Pakistan & Specs

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan and specifications.

OnePlus 9 is currently available in the market, the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone features 12GB Ram and 256GB built-in storage capacity.

The OnePlus 9 has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

OnePlus 9 Price in Pakistan

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 130,599/-

OnePlus 9 Specifications