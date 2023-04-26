language: English
OnePlus 9 Price In Pakistan & Specs
OnePlus 9 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 26 Apr , 2023 03:33 PM

OnePlus 9  is currently available in the market, the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

OnePlus 9 has a 4500 mAh battery capacity.

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset power the smartphone.

The smartphone features 12GB Ram and 256GB built-in storage capacity.

The OnePlus 9 has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

OnePlus 9 has a 4500 mAh battery capacity.

OnePlus 9 Price in Pakistan

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 130,599/-

OnePlus 9 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
Dimensions 160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPU Adreno 660
DISPLAY Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size 6.55 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak), (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio)
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W (EU/NA only), USB Power Delivery

